As veterans pass away, some ceremonies may be without buglers.

(5/24/19) - As we prepare to honor those who died for their country, there is an increasing need to find those that can perform military ceremonies that are a part of Memorial Day.

Originally called "Decoration Day", Memorial Day officially became a federal holiday in 1971.

But, some traditions have deep roots that go back to just after the Civil War.

This weekend, we all pay our respects to the brave men & women who lost their lives serving our country.

At cemeteries across mid-Michigan, flags and wreaths will adorn grave-sites of loved ones.

"Memorial Day is a highlight of the National Cemetery administration. This is our "Super Bowl Weekend" if you will. This is what we all gear up to do. Lots of activities going on," said Sean Baumgartner, Great Lakes National Cemetery Director.

Part of the ceremonies include...(nat sound)...the playing of the 24 note song, "Taps," a tradition that goes back to the 1890s.

While the performance is usually live, there has been a two decade long shortage of buglers available to play at funerals.

Of approximately 18 million veterans, about a thousand pass away each day.

"It's difficult to get the younger generation in, because they're still working, they're raising families, and to become involved with after-hours activities is a little difficult, especially when those after-hours activities occur during the week," commented Fred Kelly from Holly VFW Post 5587.

U.S. lawmakers in 1999 authorized a recorded version.

Vinyl records were used at first, followed by the use of a "ceremonial" bugle with a microchip that played a digital recording.

Some have even resorted to using their cell phone.

While larger sites where veterans are laid to rest, like Great Lakes National Cemetery isn't seeing a shortage of volunteers, it's a different story for smaller sites.

"It's very difficult. They're spread very thin and it would be nice to have the younger members get more involved," added Kelly.

(KEVIN) An organization called, "Bugles Across America" is trying to change that.

The nearly 20 year old non-profit has about 5000 buglers from all over the country, willing to perform at any military ceremony.

"Out of all the National Cemeteries that we have in the country, we're the eighth busiest in terms of enterrement workload," said Baumgartner.

41,000 veterans are buried at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

They expect several thousand people from all over the country this Memorial Day holiday weekend.

BUGLERS ACROSS AMERICA