Ascension St. Mary's nurses, medical staff heading to Detroit to aid in fight against COVID-19

(04/01/2020) -- A group of nurses and other medical staff at Ascension St. Mary's hospital will be going down to other Ascension hospitals in the Detroit area to help in the fight against COVID-19.

”We’re answering call lights, anything we can do for extra hands for those nurses or those aids is what we’re there for. Anything they ask of us, we’re right there,” said Sylvia Rodriguez, a registered nurse who is already working at Ascension Macomb-Oakland hospital.

Rodriguez said she didn't hesitate when she received a text message that help was needed in the metro Detroit area.

“It was almost like a knee jerk reaction. You know people need help. You know that your brothers and sisters in healthcare are drowning at this point in time.”

Rodriguez, who has been working at the Warren hospital for three days said her new reality is sinking in fast.

“It’s kind of surreal. I came home on Sunday and its hit me. I can’t see anybody, I can’t go anywhere because I literally have been face to face with COVID-19 patients.”

We had the chance to speak with Debbie Gough, Vice President of Nursing for Ascension St. Mary’s. She said she couldn’t be more proud of not just the nurses, but CRNAs, CNAs, and other critical medical staff that are now putting themselves on the front lines.

“I’m proud to be their leader. We asked and within ten minutes, we had immediate hands in the air," Gough said.

All staff will be and are equipped with their own personal protective equipment. Some will stay for as little as a week, while others will stay for 3 weeks.

“I’ve told them put them wherever they need me, as long as I can do something somewhere that’s all I care about right now," Rodriqguez added.

