Ascension hospitals impose visitor restrictions due to flu activity

(1/6/2019) - All Ascension Health hospitals in Michigan are imposing visitor restrictions beginning Monday due to flu activity around the state.

The restrictions are effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice, the hospital system announced on Facebook.

The new restrictions include:

-- All visitors must be 14 years of age or older.

-- Visitors should be healthy and free from fever, cough, colds or stomach virus symptoms.

-- No more than two visitors will be allowed to visit with a patient at any time.

-- All visitors should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before, during and after visiting.

Ascension operates Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw and St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas and Standish.