Ascension hospitals resuming elective services beginning Friday

(5/28/2020) - Ascension Michigan hospitals are resuming elective surgeries and other healthcare services on Friday in coordination with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders.

Elective and non-essential medical procedures will be allowed in Michigan again beginning Friday after Whitmer banned them in March as coronavirus began increasing patient counts at hospitals.

Ascension says it will begin scheduled surgeries and procedures at its hospitals and outpatient centers while keeping patients safe from COVID-19.

Visitor restrictions and other health precautions are still in place.

Ascension hospitals in Mid-Michigan include Genesys in Grand Blanc Township, St. Mary's in Saginaw and Standish and St. John in Tawas City.