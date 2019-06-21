Ashley HomeStore opens to happy customers in Flint Township

(6/21/2019) - "I drove by and I seen it was open and I thought 'Oh I always need new furniture!' So, I thought I'd check it out and see," Jennifer Draheim, of Flushing, said.

Ashley HomeStore's doors opened for a 'soft opening' last Saturday.

The new business is located on Linden Road in Flint Township.

Crews took about a year to re-vamp the old Toys R Us building.

"We had to change that completely into making it this. It was a tough mission, but it was something we were able to accomplish in a very fast time because we're very happy to be here," Operations Manager Aaron Abubaker said.

He explained the family-owned business has been trying to open a store in the area for some time.

"When people hear Flint, they only hear negative. They don't know the positives, they don't know the community, they don't know the people, they don't know the growth that's happening in this area. And, we want to be a part of that growth, because we believe when we come to Flint, we grow with the City and the City grows with us," he said.

"I thought it was great. It has a lot of new stuff, it's fresh!" Draheim added.

She's excited to see the vacant buildings in the Township filling up.

"Absolutely! I don't want to have to drive to Lansing or Saginaw or down to Great Lakes to have stuff to shop for around here," she said.

Ashley HomeStore's big grand opening event is Friday, June 28th, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first 200 guests will receive a $50 gift card to the new store.

Abubaker said they'll also have plenty of food and games for the entire family. Plus, several store items will be on sale.