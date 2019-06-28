Ashley HomeStore has grand opening Friday morning

(6/28/19) - Growth in Flint Township continues as yet another new business opened its doors to the public earlier today.

The former site of Toys R Us has now been transformed into a destination for home decor.

"It's a nice store and the staff, they're friendly, and we did get a $50 dollar gift certificate when we came in. And then the money machine, that was real fun," said Carolyn Tyler from Flint.

"Just wanted to check it out. I need a new sofa, so sofa and chairs and stuff like that," added Paul Robinson, a Flint resident.

Ashley HomeStore is the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the country.

Friday morning, the ninth store in the state opened to a filled parking lot as shoppers checked out opening day deals, and even getting a chance to grab some extra discounts.

"I was quite impressed with the amount of people that were here, but also the items, they're very well displayed and, I like what I've seen so far," commented Beverly Harrison from Flint.

Cindy Walsh from Grand Blanc said, "I think it's very nice, very friendly, helpful. And we bought a kitchen set today, so, we're going to enjoy it when it comes in."

Even though the company has grown to more than 900 stores in 54 countries around the world, putting one in the Flint area meant a lot to management who jumped at the chance, once the property became available.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again, everybody hears the negative, nobody hears the positive. The people are amazing. The area is nice. I don't know what everybody says, but for us this has been nothing but safe and fun, so we wanted to be here," said Anan Abubaker, Ashley HomeStore Operations Manager.

Ashley HomeStore is also involved in the Hope to Dream program which helps kids by providing them with new beds.

The company also looks to expand to more locations around the state in the coming years.