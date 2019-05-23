Assange lawyer says charges threaten journalists

(5/23/2019) - A lawyer for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says the "unprecedented charges" against his client threaten all journalists looking to inform the public about actions taken by the American government.

Assange was charged in a new 18-count indictment Thursday with soliciting and publishing classified information.

Barry Pollack, his lawyer, says the indictment charges Assange with "encouraging sources to provide him truthful information and for publishing that information."

Pollack says the case poses a threat to all journalists doing their job.

