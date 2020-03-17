Assembling a self-quarantine tool kit

As a resource for anyone planning on entering self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, even those who are asymptomatic, ABC 12 has assembled a checklist featuring not only the items needed to sustain someone through that two week period, but advice that may prove indispensable.

FOOD:

Stock up on enough food to weather the entirety of a self-quarantine period, in this case two weeks. Pantry staples with long shelf lives are ideal: dried pasta, rice, canned soups, sauces and cereal, to name a few.

Remember to grab enough dried or canned pet food for any furry friends in the household.

The freezer, too, can be a valuable resource. Sealing and freezing proteins like beef and poultry, fruits and vegetables help ensure a varied, healthy diet.

WATER:

FEMA’s guidelines call for one gallon of water per person, per day to use both in cooking and in drinking, meaning a single person would require 14 gallons to weather a two week quarantine period. If those reserves run out, in a pinch, a LifeStraw can act as a personal water filtration unit.

DRY GOODS:

In addition to hand-sanitizer, bleach, disinfectants and dry goods, such as toilet paper and diapers, ensure any medications used by any member of the family on a regular basis are fully stocked.

Experts also recommend a simple household first aid kit.

ENTERTAINMENT:

Not going stir crazy might prove an additional challenge. Technology to the rescue: streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and others are capable of keeping a family occupied for days at a time. Low tech alternatives include board games, jigsaw puzzles and countless other creative activities.

Experts agree, even in self-quarantine, it’s important someone not feel too isolated. Apps like Facetime and WhatsApp enable an otherwise isolated individual to keep in touch with family and friends, in addition to social media, which can prove a sure cure for cabin fever.

