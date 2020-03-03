Assistant fire chief accused of embezzling from cancer fund

(3/3/2020) - The assistant fire chief of a Saginaw County department has been charged with stealing money from a fund that was supposed to go to a cancer fund.

Kyle Brown faces one count of emebezzling $200 to $1,000.

The Michigan State Police started the investigation in October after funds raised to benefit an anti-cancer cause in the name of a firefighter who died of cancer.

Brown has been suspended from his position with the Tri-Township Fire Department, which is based in St. Charles and serves three townships.