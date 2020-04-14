Association says pharmacists ready to accept expanded role in coronavirus pandemic

Jaeger speaks out about issues like this as the senior Vice President of Pharmacy Care and Patient Advocacy for NACDS. She says there is no exact timeline on when pharmacies will start to receive the test kits, although they are working to expand testing facilities and capabilities.

"We need a little bit more patience because the pharmacies are ready and willing and ready to stand with each other communities in your in your state. But we're waiting for the COVID-19 tests themselves," Jaeger said.

While doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists are fighting against COVID-19 on the front lines in hospitals, behind the counter at your local pharmacy, technicians, clerks and assistants are engaged in the same fight.

"What's been extraordinary is the the admiration and the deeper appreciation for the pharmacy team. We're seeing beautiful well wishes, chalk drawings, you know, all out in pretty beautiful colors and flowers," Jaeger said.

She says pharmacies have adapted as necessary.

"Pharmacies are not just dispensing medications, they're providing patient care. They're also trying to assist those that are, you know, vulnerable or elderly and providing their medications and delivering those medications and some are doing curbside," Jaeger said.

Right now there are ways that customers can help the pharmacists that serve them. Jaeger says it's important not to walk into your community pharmacy if you have or think you may have COVID-19.

"It’s very important to reach out to your community pharmacy, look on their website or give them a call and see where the outdoor mobile testing facilities will be. And a lot of times you're going to be looking for an appointment. And what happens is that according to CDC guidelines, patients are going to receive that the testing first," Jaeger explained.

There are reports of some pharmacies in some states already conducting drive-thru or mobile testing on a limited scale. In order for pharmacists to jump in and help even more than they are, including administering a vaccine when one becomes available, Jaeger says certain barriers to care need to be removed.

"Right now what we're asking governors to do is as you know, to look at their systems and provide for authority for pharmacists to help the CDC and their local public health folks provide that treatment whether it be FDA approved or FDA authorized, and allow for that treatment to be accelerated to the patients," Jaeger said.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that allows pharmacists to dispense emergency refills for up to a 60-day supply of that particular drug. That same order allows pharmacists to give COVID-19 treatments based on government-approved treatment protocols for the disease.