UPDATE: 3 children killed, 4 others hurt in overnight fire in Lansing

An overnight house fire in north Lansing claimed the lives of three young children and injured several other members of the family.

The children who died were 3, 5, and 8 years old. Four other people, including other children, were hurt in the blaze.

"The Lansing District and Gier Park School family are heartbroken to report two Gier Park students and their three-year-old sibling have tragically passed due to a fire in their home in the early hours of Oct. 30, 2019. A kindergarten student and a toddler in the same family are currently in the hospital due to injuries sustained in the fire. Two adults were also injured in the fire and are currently in the hospital," Lansing Schools Acting Superintendent, Dr. Mark Coscarella, said in a release.

"We are all devastated about the loss of these wonderful young children and our thoughts and prayers are with the family members recovering in the hospital at this time."

The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on New York Avenue, near Lake Lansing Road.

A 31-year-old man was taken to the University of Michigan Burn Center, along with a 5-year-old. A 26-year-old woman was taken to Sparrow Hospital and is in stable condition, along with an 18-month-old baby, officials said Wednesday morning.

A family dog was also found dead inside the home, a news release said.

When firefighters arrived, they found "heavy fire conditions on the first and second floors of the home."

The Lansing Fire Department said they aggressively searched through the fire to get to the children located on the second floor. A witness told NEWS 10 that's where some of the children were trapped.

It's unknown if the children reported trapped were the ones who died.

Names of the victims have not yet been released.

The home is considered to be a total loss and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Their Integrated Care Condolence Team (ICCT) is talking with members of the family and will provide emotional support and financial assistance to the family.

"It has been a very tragic week across the state, with multiple fatalities from home fires and carbon monoxide poisoning occurring in Detroit and Northern Michigan, as well," said Kelly King, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Mid-Michigan Chapter.

No firefighters were hurt in battling the blaze, officials said.

