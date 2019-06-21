15-year-old Shot Outside Carman-Ainsworth High School Basketball Game

(6/21/2019) - A 15-year-old has been shot in the chest outside of a basketball game at Carman-Ainsworth High School.

Police say he is in critical condition at Hurley Medical Center.

The gunfire happened on school property in the parking lot near the "Deal Classic Underclassman Showcase" and dunk contest happening in the gym.

Police say a fight erupted involving about 70 individuals inside the building.

Ten people were detained for questioning...and police are still trying to identify the gunman.