Attack at KFC leads to criminal charges against 2 people

(6/7/2019) - Two people face criminal charges two months after an attack inside a KFC restaurant in Saginaw Township.

An off-duty employee at the KFC on Bay Road in Saginaw Township came back to the restaurant the night of April 2 to look for another employee he had a dispute with earlier in the day.

Video shows two people trying to get into the kitchen area of the restaurant. Two employees are doing their best to hold them off, but they break through -- one of the men punching one of the workers several times.

That man doing the punching now faces eight criminal charges, including assault, in connection with the attack. Another man also faces the same charges, as they later found their intended target and began beating him.

A third person who appears to be participating in the assault on the second victim was not charged. A person is also videotaping the whole thing.

Police were called when the men got into the kitchen area but the two suspects were gone by the time officers arrived. Two men who were taking the worst of assault were injured but did not go to the hospital.

Court papers indicate the two suspects are 18 and 20 years old and live in Saginaw. The arrest warrants were issued on May 31.

The warrants list three victims in the case and one of the charges against the men is molesting or disturning workers. All eight charges are misdemeanors, with the most serious, assault and conspiracy, carrying a jail term of one year.

Police are looking for the two men but they are not in custody and hadn't been arraigned Friday.