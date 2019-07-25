Attorney: Bay City surgeon 'adamantly denies' $60 million health care fraud

(7/25/2019) - The number is staggering.

A Bay City doctor is accused of running a $60 million heath care scheme that defrauded Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare and Medicaid. Federal prosecutors say he laundered millions of dollars to fund his investments.

But the doctor's attorney says those allegations are simply not true.

Dr. Vasso Godiali is still hard at work in his Bay City office on 15th Street despite facing five counts of money laundering and two counts of health care fraud in federal court.

Federal investigators say Godiali filed false claims to the three health plans. The indictment further alleges the claims to the three health plans were for services not rendered and that he "unbundled" claims to falsely show he was performing many separate and distinct procedures, when in fact he was entitled to a single reimbursement for a single procedure.

The indictment further alleges that Godiali used six corporations to launder about $49 million. Investigators say the scheme continued for 11 years.

One of Godiali's attorneys, Matthew Borgula, believes the government has it wrong.

Godiali "adamantly denies the allegations and we believe Dr. Godiali will be vindicated at trial," Borgula said. "He got a lot of the referrals because there are not a lot of vascular surgeons in the area and he doesn't turn patients away. The man loves being a surgeon."

If convicted, Godiali could face up to 20 years in prison. The government is also seeking the forfeiture of about $40 million seized from accounts controlled by Godiali.

Godiali declined to comment about the criminal charges. He is free on bond.