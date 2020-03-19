Attorney General: Scammers selling fake coronavirus products and information

(3/19/2020) - Michigan residents are warned of coronavirus scams selling fake products and providing false information about tests or treatments.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said some of the fraudsters are trying to obtain personal information, sell unreliable products or pitch fake cures for COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

The public can file reports of potential scams or price gouging to the Attorney General's Office at 1-877-765-8388.

Scammers also are using the coronavirus pandemic to spoof health department phone numbers and seek personal information from Medicare or Medicaid patients.

Nessel said her office is aware of several complaints involving the Ionia County Health Department's phone numbers.

She said the scammers offer some medication and then seek the victim's Medicare or Medicaid numbers for billing.

“Scammers will not hesitate to gain access to your private information, and false promises of medications will not be fulfilled,” Nessel said. “As a result of this scam, the number of calls to local public health departments are also hindering their ability to respond to the current COVID-19 pandemic."

She advises people to avoid giving out personal information over the phone before confirming exactly who is calling. Everyone should be wary of spoofing, where scammers can make legitimate phone numbers appear on caller ID.

Anyone who receives a potential scam phone call should hang up immediately without giving out any information.