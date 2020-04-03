Attorney General accuses California companies of selling fake coronavirus tests

(4/3/2020) - Michigan investigators are accusing two California companies of selling fake coronavirus test kits.

VitaStik Inc. and $tronghold Inc. are registered in Las Vegas but operate jointly in Beverly Hills, Calif., according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

A Michigan resident reported the businesses to Nessel's staff after finding a website selling at-home COVID-19 test kits for $25 each. The companies claim the kits offer 96.3% accuracy with results in 15 minutes.

Nessel said the federal Food and Drug Administration has not approved the kits -- and Federal Trade Commission actually warned consumers that the kits are a scam.

An investigator from the Attorney General's Office contacted the business owner, who claimed the kits were going through the FDA approval process. However, Nessel said that is false and the FDA has no knowledge of the kits.

She believes the companies are violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act and ordered them to stop selling the fake test kits to anyone in the state.

“During public emergencies, it’s common for scams to become more prevalent and consumers must be cautious,” Nessel said.

The Attorney General's Office has received more than 2,800 price gouging complaints since the coronavirus pandemic started. Call the consumer protection tip line at 1-877-765-8388 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to file a complaint.