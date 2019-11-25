Attorney General drops child sex charges in Oakland County, Ian Elliott case at CMU

(11/25/2019) - Two men accused of sexually assaulting an underage relative and the former Central Michigan University student government president are free.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday that she is dropping charges against Sean McMaster, 46, and Larry Orr, 71. She also will agree to let Ian Elliott withdraw his guilty plea to third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Nessel said the moves are a result of prosecutorial misconduct allegations against former Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej. He resigned from his position after allegations that he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a female victim in the Elliott case at CMU.

After Kolodziej resigned in lieu of termination in September, Nessel launched an investigation into all cases he worked on. The results led to the charges being dropped in both cases.

“I hope that my actions here today are not viewed as a failure of our criminal justice system but – instead – a reflection of my commitment to the fundamental principles upon which it is based,” said Nessel.

Orr and his step-son McMaster were charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly engaging in sexual relations with a relative under 13 years old at a residence in Oxford.

“I am compelled to dismiss the charges in this case following the information we received regarding Mr. Kolodziej’s prosecutorial conduct, which are tantamount to serious violations of our prosecutorial standards,” said Nessel.

Elliott was sentenced in August to spend one to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as one for sentencing.

Elliott remains incarcerated at the St. Louis Correctional Facility while awaiting a hearing to withdraw his plea.

Three women made criminal sexual conduct allegations against Elliott while they all were students at CMU. The Isabella County Prosecutor's Office initially dropped the charges, but the Attorney General's Office reinstated the charges after Nessel took office in 2018.

“A prosecutor has the solemn responsibility to vindicate the rights of the victim while ensuring that those accused of a crime are given a fair trial," Nessel said. "These two things are inextricably intertwined and sacrificing the latter to advance the interests of the former – in the end – defeats both."

She added that dropping the charges in both cases does not indicate any of the victims were not telling the truth or the cases were not worth pursuing.

“In the end, today does not reflect the truthfulness of the victims in these cases but rather the consequence of a prosecutor who failed in his sacred duty to properly administer justice in our legal system," Nessel said.