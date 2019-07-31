Attorney: Joshua Rosebush wants a change of venue and other motions

(07/31/19) - Joshua Rosebush was back in a Saginaw County courtroom Wednesday, hoping some of his attorney's ten legal motions would be approved by Judge Andre Borrello.

The 30-year-old is accused of shooting Saginaw Township police officer Jeff Koenig in the face during a traffic stop in January and faces 26 criminal charges, including attempted murder.

Koenig has not returned to work and is preparing for more surgery because of his injuries.

Rosebush's attorney filed those motions last month, everything from changing the venue of the trial, to a discovery of evidence motion.

Rod O'Farrell claims police didn't collect all of the evidence from inside the pick-up truck that Rosebush allegedly stole, to determine where the gunshot came from that hit Koenig. "I think its very important to determine whether it came from the rear seat on the driver's side or the driver's seat," he explains.

Judge Borrello denied that motion, including a few others that O'Farrell put on the record.

Still at issue, the possibility of moving the trial out of Saginaw County because of all the publicity.

It's not only the news coverage of the shooting and its aftermath that has O'Farrell doubting an impartial jury can be seated, he says there have also been fundraising efforts for Koenig citing a GoFundMe page that he says has been, "publicized on the media" with "substantial contributors."

Judge Borrello admitted he was one of those contributors to that GoFundMe page for Koenig, but he doesn't believe he has to be removed from hearing the case.

"There is nothing based on my review of that would render me incapable or unable to preside over this trial," Borrello stated.

The change of venue motion will be revisited when or if jury selection begins.

A hearing Thursday could determine whether Rosebush's hospital bed confession to the shooting will be allowed as evidence at the trial.

