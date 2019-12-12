Attorney for Saginaw VA chief pharmacist: He's innocent

(12/12/2019) - The chief of pharmacy services at the Saginaw VA medical center is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Court papers indicate he was accused of inappropriate behavior at a VA in another state before coming to Saginaw. His attorney says his client is innocent.

"They are very serious accusations," said attorney Ryan Slep.

Ferdy Ameh, 55, faces three first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges involving a child under the age of 13.

Ameh has been the head of pharmacy services at the Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Administration Medical Center in Saginaw since February. Last week, he was arrested at his home in Saginaw Township, accused of having sex with a child he knows.

Slep said Ameh vehemently denies the accusations.

"He has a Ph.D in pharmacology. He works as the chief pharmacist for the VA here in Saginaw. He has no criminal history, whatsoever. I find it very hard to believe these accusations," Slep said.

A spokesperson for the VA medical center in Saginaw siad Ameh is currently classified as absent without leave, a non-pay status. The spokesperson said these are serious allegations and the VA has stripped Ameh of all patient care responsibilities, pending disciplinary review and appropriate action.

Ameh was at the Tuscaloosa, Ala., VA medical center before coming to Saginaw. Court papers show he sued a coworker there for what he called false allegations regarding sexual harassment of her and two other people at work.

The court filing indicates he believes he lost a promotion for the chief pharmacist job there because of the accusations. His attorney in Alabama says that lawsuit has been dismissed for now, but its an open case.

His attorney in Michigan is preparing for a court hearing tomorrow to get Ameh's bond status changed. He currently is being held in jail on no bond.

"This does not fit the profile. I 100 percent believe he is innocent," Slep said.