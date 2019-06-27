Attorney in Flint water crisis class action lawsuit: Our goal is to make sure everybody recovers

(06/27/2019) -Friday night Flint residents will learn more about why the State Attorney General's office decided to dismiss all pending criminal cases in the Flint Water crisis.

But tonight those involved in a class action civil suit gathered at the UAW Hall in Flint to learn more about the status of their case.

Attorneys representing thousands of clients in Flint say they're confident they're going to succeed in providing justice to the residents of Flint.

"Our goal is to make sure that everybody recovers," said Ted Leopold.

Leopold, Co-Lead Counsel in the class action lawsuit filed on behalf of thousands of residents impacted by the Flint water crisis says whether it's a jury verdict --or a settlement --the goal of the class action lawsuit is to provide justice.

"At first we didn't know, until it got that smell," explained Elnora Carthan, "you knew something was wrong."

For 73-year old Carthan, a named plaintiff in the lawsuit, justice would come in the form of addressing her lost property value.

The home she had hoped to sell, in order to enjoy her retirement, lost its value after she says it tested dangerously high for lead at the onset of the water crisis.

Carthan says it dropped in value from $28,000 to $11,000.

"You trusted the water," she noted.

When asked how she feels now she replied:

"Very frustrated."

Choking back tears, Christina Murphy, who says her family was exposed to lead, pleaded for expanded healthcare coverage for everyone affected.

Murphy has signed up to be a part of the class action lawsuit against private and government officials, including former Governor Rick Snyder.

"Government officials created the problem, when they learned of the problem, rather than deal with it, they covered it up," said Michael Pitt, co-lead counsel.

Other government defendants named in the lawsuit include former State Treasurer Andy Dillon, Nick Lyon, the previous Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and Nancy Peeler, former MDHHS Director for the Program for Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting.

Pitt had this message for those gathered at the informational meeting:

"The state's avenue of escape have been cut off, they have no place to go, but either settle the case, or go to trial," he said.

While Pitt could not provide a timeline, he said a settlement is always the preferred route as people are treated fairly, and trials can take years.