Attorney general: Michigan Capitol Commission can ban firearms

(5/8/2020) - Attorney General Dana Nessel says the Michigan Capitol Commission has the legal standing to ban firearms in the building without a change in state law.

Nessel sent the commission, which manages the Capitol grounds in Lansing, a letter on Friday expressing her opinion that members can prohibit firearms with their own action.

The commission is scheduled to meet Monday and the issue of guns inside the Capitol and on the Capitol grounds is on the agenda for disucssion.

John Truscott, vice chairman of the commission, said earlier this week that banning guns in the Capitol would require a change in state law with an act of the Legislature.

The issue of guns in the Capitol was raised after protesters entered the Capitol carrying firearms during a demonstration against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus orders on April 30.

Nessel pointed out some of the protesters were clad in body armor and carrying assault-style weapons in the Capitol while legislators were in session.

“At the risk of stating the obvious, this is an absurdly dangerous combination that would cause the heart of any security expert to skip a beat,” she said.

Nessel is "gravely concerned" for legislative staff and the public by allowing guns in the Capitol building.

“The employees at our Capitol and members of the public who visit are entitled to all the same protections as one would have at a courthouse and many other public venues," Nessel said. "Public safety demands no less, and a lawmaker’s desire to speak freely without fear of violence requires action be taken.”

She pointed out that state statutes generally regulate firearms in Michigan, but bans for specific public spaces do not require approval from the Legislature. The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled that any local unit of government can enact firearms bans for their facilities.

“The concept of ‘open carry’ in Michigan law does not provide the unfettered right to bring firearms into any public space,” Nessel wrote in her letter to the Capitol Commission.