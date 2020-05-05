Attorney general: Whitmer's orders still enforceable without State of Emergency

(5/5/2020) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking police statewide to continue enforcing emergency orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Police and residents reached out to Nessel's office for clarification after the Michigan Legislature voted to deny an extension of the coronavirus State of Emergency last week.

She sent an open letter to police on Tuesday confirming the governor's orders remain valid without a State of Emergency under Michigan's Emergency Powers of the Governor Act.

Whitmer's extension of the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order banning non-essential travel and all group gatherings outside a private residence remains in effect until May 15. A separate order requiring bars and restaurants to limit public accommodations remains in effect until May 31.

Nessel's letter to police agencies reads in part:

“COVID-19 has created a public health crisis of unprecedented gravity in our lifetime. To date, the most effective means to contain an infectious pandemic is to keep people away from each other. In promulgating Executive Order 2020-69 and Executive Order 2020-70, the Governor has done just that by placing restrictions on certain activities to limit social interactions. The absence of these restrictions would open gateways for the virus to reach every family and social network in every part of the State.”