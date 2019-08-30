Attorney general ‘appalled’ by at-home sex assault kits banned from Michigan

(8/30/2019) - Michigan's Attorney General says the New York-based company, "Me Too Kits" responded almost immediately to her Office's cease and desist demand.

Dana Nessel said the product will no longer be for sale or available for Michigan residents to purchase it.

She says no one had paid for one yet, explaining the company was simply advertising the product, mainly to college kids.

Nessel believes some people may have put their name on a list to purchase them, but that's been taken care of.

She said she was disturbed to find out such a product existed.

"I was appalled," Nessel said. "I mean, we see consumers who are scammed or conned all the time and it always turns my stomach; but to exploit someone who has been the victim of a sexual assault, I don't know that you can go much lower than that."

The "Me Too Kits" are do it yourself at home sexual assault kits.

Nessel said the product raises a number of red flags.

For one, if you believe you're a victim of sexual assault, you can go to any hospital to have a sexual assault examination done at no cost to you.

There, she said, you'll also be treated for any injuries, sexually transmitted diseases or the possibility of a pregnancy. And, you'll receive resources on emotional support available to you.

Nessel added the kits couldn't be used as evidence in court. So, she believes there'd be no guarantee the alleged perpetrator would be held accountable.

They found out about the company marketing to Michiganders through the Office's Consumer Protection Division.

Nessel is reminding everyone that you pay your taxes so her office can take care of these types of issues, so don't be afraid to use them.

"When anybody sees something that's marketed to them and whether this is a phone call, a robocall or something that comes through the mail or something you see online, if it looks like it's suspicious in nature, contact the Department of Attorney General and let us know about it and we will investigate it immediately," she explained.