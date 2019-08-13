Attorney general investigating Outdoor Adventures' sales tactics, policies

(8/13/2019) - Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has serious concerns about aggressive and misleading sales tactics by Bay City-based Outdoor Adventures.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is investigating several complaints about Bay City-based Outdoor Adventures.

The company -- which operates eight campgrounds in Michigan, including one in Richfield Township -- has received dozens of complaints since 2016.

Nessel's office began looking into the company's sales tactics and cancellation polices following those complaints. Their findings include:

-- Outdoor Adventures confused customers about their legal rights and credit extended during transactions.

-- The company failed to promptly restore deposits, down payments and other payments.

-- Discrepancies in what was verbally offered and what was in the written agreement.

-- Sales staff pressured customers into signing agreements.

Outdoor Adventures issued a statement about the Attorney General's Office findings:

"We are aware of the Attorney General's notice that we received on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. We look forward to collaborating with our members and the Attorney General's office to work through any confusion concerning our memberships.

Outdoor Adventures' mission is to provide the best experience for families to enjoy the great outdoors and create lasting memories together.

We will continue to fulfill this mission with our approximately 19,000 satisfied members throughout Michigan.

We will have a conversation with the Attorney General's office into their allegations and look forward to defending our business practices."

Nessel says Outdoor Adventures has an opportunity to correct the troubling practices before the state brings a lawsuit against them.