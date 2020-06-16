Attorney general lays out 7 police reform proposals for Michigan

(6/16/2020) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced seven proposals Tuesday that would reform police licensing and operations statewide.

She is seeking to increase transparency and accountability for police officers in the wake of several high-profile incidents, such as the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.

Some of Nessel's proposals empower the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards with additional oversight and authority. She pointed out police officers don't have as many professional licensing standards as other professionals.

Her proposals include:

-- Allowing MCOLES to suspend or revoke officers' licenses when they engage in conduct that adversely affects their ability to perform their duties or conduct that is detrimental to their police department.

-- Require all law enforcement agencies to keep disciplinary records in officers' personnel files.

-- Require MCOLES to establish a statewide registry of verified police misconduct claims for the public.

-- Require officers to forfeit their retirement benefits if they are convicted of a felony related to misconduct on duty.

-- Mandate law enforcement agencies to report the use of force with data broken down into race, sex, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion and age.

-- Creating an independent investigative and prosecutorial process for deaths involving law enforcement.

-- Requiring continuing education for officers as a license requirement and standardizing policies or training on de-escalation techniques, cultural competency and implicit bias.

“We must do more than just condemn bigotry and acts of excessive force committed by law enforcement officers. We must act,” said Nessel.

She called her reform proposals "merely a start."

"Making meaningful and concrete changes doesn’t end here, but it’s crucial that we move first with measures which create better accountability and more transparency to the actions of law enforcement here in Michigan," Nessel said.

She plans to take her proposals to the Legislature, community groups, advocacy groups and law enforcement for further discussion.

“I look forward to working with these stakeholders to identify and implement additional ways to ensure all people – regardless of their race, color or zip code – are treated with equal respect and dignity under the law," Nessel said.