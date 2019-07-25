Attorney general pushes for automatic rebates after lengthy power outages

(7/25/2019) - More than 800,000 Michiganders went without power for days last weekend into this week after powerful thunderstorms moved through the Lower Peninsula.

Under state law, people can apply for a $25 credit from their utility company if certain circumstances apply. But Michigan's attorney general wants to take that a step further and make the rebates automatic.

Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a letter to the Michigan Public Service Commission on Thursday asking that customers with smart meters be automatically credited for long power outages.

She also wants credits to be based on the length of the outage.

Nessel said the current system of requesting rebates is just another hassle for someone whose already be inconvenienced.

“There is no reason a utility customer with a smart meter should have to endure an outage and then take it upon themselves to apply for a credit from the utility company,” said Nessel. “The companies know when and where each outage occurred, and they know the length of the outage."