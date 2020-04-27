Attorney general seeks leniency for businesses that couldn't get face masks

(4/27/2020) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking police to consider "good faith efforts" from employers to provide masks for their employees due to a supply shortage.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's extended "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order requires all employers to provide face coverings for all essential staff working in enclosed spaces as of Monday.

The mask requirement was added Friday when Whitmer extended the order a second time through May 15.

However, several businesses are unable to meet the requirement due to shortages of the masks.

Rather than issue sanctions, Nessel is asking police to consider good faith efforts from businesses that tried to obtain masks for employees but could not procure enough.

In the meantime, Nessel is encouraging employees working outside their homes to provide their own masks if their employer is unable.

"The Governor’s order requires that each of us – businesses and employees – work together to safely and successfully reopen our economy," she said.