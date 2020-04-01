Attorney general warns Menards again -- this time for enticing customers to visit stores

(4/1/2020) - Menards has received a second notice from the Michigan Attorney General's Office, this time for encouraging customers to visit stores for non-essential reasons.

Menards is allowed to remain open under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order. But the company is supposed to limit operations to sustaining or protecting life.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the retailer is using marketing and sales practices to draw in customers for non-essential purposes.

She sent Menards a letter on Wednesday demanding the company stop any activities that violate the spirit of Whitmer's stay home order.

“The current climate should not be viewed through the lens of business opportunism where dollars drive decisions over the good of the public’s health,” said Nessel.

Menards and other home improvement stores in Michigan only are allowed to supply items deemed “necessary to maintain and improve the safety, sanitation and essential operations of a residence.” They are supposed to limit staffing to as few employees as possible.

Nessel already sent Menards a cease and desist letter on March 17, warning the company about potential price gouging on face masks, bleach and other products.

Menards issued a public apology after the warning. However, Nessel said the core issues raised about the alleged price gouging "remain a topic of ongoing discussions with Menards."

Anyone violating Whitmer's orders could face a misdemeanor charge punishable by 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.