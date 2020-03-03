Attorney general warns businesses to avoid price gouging for coronavirus products

(3/3/2020) - The Michigan Attorney General's Office is warning businesses to avoid price gouging and preying on public fears over coronavirus.

Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the warning Tuesday after learning of a West Michigan retailer selling individual face masks packaged in Ziploc bags for $10 apiece.

“Those who think they can profit off the rising fears about coronavirus need to think again,” Nessel said.

The Michigan Consumer Protection Act outlaws the following unfair pricing practices:

-- Charging the consumer a price that is grossly in excess of the price at which similar property or services are sold.

-- Causing coercion and duress as the result of the time and nature of a sales presentation.

“I will not hesitate to bring the hammer down on any person or business that uses this public health threat to feed their own greed,” Nessel said.

Her warning extends to retailers with physical locations in Michigan and online retailers operating in the state.

"We are at the beginning of a unique and potentially difficult situation," Nessel said. "It is my sincere hope that we will all pull together and help protect the most vulnerable among us.”

Anyone who sees possible violations of the Consumer Protection Act can call state investigators at 1-877-765-8388.