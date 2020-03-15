Attorney working to remove ban of Flint Councilman Eric Mays calls situation "childish"

(03/15/20) - Flint Councilman Eric Mays is taking action after council members voted to remove Mays from council chambers during a special meeting on March 4.

Mays refused to leave unless he was arrested. He was then escorted out in handcuffs.

Following his arrest, council members voted seven to one to ban Mays for a month.

Saturday Mays' attorney talked to ABC 12 about his efforts to get Mays back in his council seat.

"The childishness, the name calling, the threats, the immaturity that you are seeing from city officials, it's an embarrassment," Steve Haney said. "All of this political infighting, what has resulted, this isn't an Eric Mays issue."

This is the 4th time this year council has voted to remove Mays, but the first time he had been arrested in 2020.

"I'm here for Eric Mays, but I'm also here and will be here for the 8,000 folks in the first ward, in an unprecedented national emergency, they don't even have their councilman sitting on the city council," Haney said.

