Authorities: Flint man points gun at police officer, arrested without injuries

(7/17/2019) - Flint police say a 47-year-old man was arrested without injury during the early morning hours of July 11 after pointing a gun at an officer and refusing to comply while being handcuffed.

The officer responded to the 2400 block of Barth Street around 1 a.m. to investigate reports of a man causing trouble. He encountered Michael Gardner on the sidewalk carrying an umbrella.

As the officer got out of his patrol car, Gardner pulled a long gun from inside the umbrella and pointed it at the officer. The office ordered Gardner to put the gun down, which he did.

Police say Gardner then engaged in a struggle with the officer while he was being handcuffed. Neither Gardner nor the officer were injured during the incident.

Gardner is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

On Facebook, the Flint Police Department commended the officer for resolving the incident without injury to himself and Gardner.