Authorities find human remains at Mid-Michigan home

(7/2/19) - Authorities responding to the reported discovery of possible human bones at a Mid-Michigan home say they've found human remains.

Lansing police say officers responded Monday to the home. Investigators were seen working in the home's backyard.

A Michigan State University Forensic Anthropology team, a Michigan State Police human remains analyst and the medical examiner's office verified the discovery of human remains.

Police on Tuesday morning didn't immediately release information about a possible identity of the remains. An autopsy was planned and the investigation is ongoing.

