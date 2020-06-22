Authorities identify man shot and killed inside Flint Township residence

(6/22/2020) - Authorities have identified the man shot and killed in a Flint Township residence on June 12.

Police found 29-year-old Deshan Polk dead inside a home in the 3000 block of Walton Avenue near Ballenger Highway around 12:40 a.m. after responding to reports of a shooting.

The Flint Township Police Department has not released any information about a possible motive. Investigators say the suspect was wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing when they got inside and shot Polk.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the suspect. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or leave an anonymous tip on the organization's website.