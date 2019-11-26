Authorities identify man shot to death on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint

(11/26/2019) - Police identified the man shot to death on North Chevrolet Avenue in Flint on Sept. 15 as Tyrell Dequan Mitchner.

He was sitting on the front porch of a residence in the 2100 block of North Chevrolet Avenue around 3 a.m. that morning when witnesses heard several gunshots, according to a Crime Stoppers poster.

One of the bullets hit Mitchner and he died of his injuries. Investigators don't believe he was the intended victim of the shooting.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored SUV fleeing the area southbound on Chevrolet Avenue. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

A $2,500 reward is being offered.