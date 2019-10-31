Authorities identify victims who died in separate Isabella County crashes

(10/31/2019) - Investigators have positively identified two people who died in separate crashes in Isabella County last week and this week.

Police say 24-year-old Ashley Tice of Broomfield Township died on the evening of Oct. 24 when her car crossed the center line of Coldwater Road and hit a Chippewa Hills school bus head-on.

Tice's car burst into flames after the collision and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Two students from the Chippewa Hills High School junior varsity football team riding on the bus received minor injuries.

About 13 other people on the bus were not injured, according to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office.

Police also identified the man killed at the intersection of Winn and Weidman roads on Wednesday morning as 70-year-old Bryan Harton of Farwell.

He was driving a Ford Taurus north on Winn Road in Nottawa Township around 8:20 a.m. when he stopped for the stop sign at Weidman Road, according to the sheriff's office.

A northbound pickup truck was waiting to turn right at the intersection when Harton drove next to it. Police believe he couldn't see around the truck, so he didn't see another pickup truck driving west on Weidman Road.

Harton pulled into the path of the westbound truck and got hit on the passenger side. He was pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the westbound pickup truck was not injured.