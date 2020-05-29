Authorities searching for 2 murder suspects from Marathon gas station shooting

(5/29/2020) - Authorities are searching for two men charged with murder in the May 24 shooting death of 21-year-old Antonio Buford Jr. outside a Marathon gas station in Saginaw.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office has filed murder charges against both suspects and authorities are searching for them. Prosecutors did not identify either suspect because they haven't been arraigned.

Police say Buford and another 21-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle parked outside the Marathon gas station at 1411 Court St. in Saginaw when both of them were shot around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Buford, who lived in Buena Vista Township, died Sunday morning while the other victim was listed in stable condition at an area hospital after the shooting.

Prosecutors say investigators quickly developed leads on the suspects, but they had not been located by Friday morning. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Saginaw Police Department 989-759-1761 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

Both suspects will face charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder and four weapons charges with they are arrested, prosecutors say. They could face up to life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted.