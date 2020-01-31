Authorities searching for Saginaw inmate released improperly in Ohio

(1/31/2020) - A manhunt is under way for an Ohio prison inmate with ties to Saginaw who was improperly released from custody last week.

Talleon Stephon Brazil had been locked up at the Saginaw Correctional Facility near Freeland when the Scioto County Sheriff's Office in Portsmouth, Ohio, picked him up so he could face drug charges there.

Brazil was serving a 15 to 40-year sentence with the Michigan Department of Corrections on charges of unarmed robbery, carjacking, felony firearms, possession of weapons by a felon and delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance from Wayne County.

Ohio authorities released Brazil on bond improperly on Jan. 21 while his case moved through the courts there. The Michigan Department of Corrections says Brazil's family picked him up and brought him back to Detroit.

The Scioto County Sheriff's Office advised the Department of Corrections of the mistake on Thursday. Its Absconder Recovery Unit has been activated to search for Brazil.

The U.S. Marshal's Service, Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Detroit Police Department also have joined the search.

Authorities contacted Brazil's family and advised them that he needs to turn himself in. Anyone who sees him should call 911 and avoid approaching him.

“We are focused on finding this individual and returning him to custody as soon as possible,” said Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington. “We are asking for help from the public to contact the police or to call 911 if you have information that would assist in the investigation.”