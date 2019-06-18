Authors surprise Corunna students with Chicago trip

(06/18/19) - Two Corunna authors have an astounding surprise for summer students.

It's a trip to Chicago!

Tracy Foster and Shannon Cooper-Toma are celebrating the national debut of their third book, "Benson's Adventures in the U.S.A."

On Tuesday morning, the authors presented to a group of students from a summer literacy program.It started off with asking about where they've traveled to in the U.S, followed by a read-aloud of their national book, and then of course the big surprise.

Their trip to Chicago will include a tour of Shedd Aquarium, the sky deck at Willis Tower, American Girl, and Dylan's Candy Bar.

Foster says it's all about encouraging young students to dream.

"We are just so fortunate to be able to have them along on this journey with us to share this excitement and this national adventure. We want to be able to inspire them to dream big, and we want them to be able to travel outside of their community to see what the world has to offer, to find their passion, and to follow their dreams," Foster said.

"I felt like I was really happy inside because this would be my first time going out of state," a student said.

Another student added, "Definitely going to Shedd Aquarium. I'm going to be excited, and I'm probably going to bring some of my books."

The day-trip to Chicago will happen this Thursday.

ABC12's Christine Winter will be alongside with more coverage that day.

