Auto dealers' supply of new vehicles is strong ... for now

(9/20/19) - As automakers enjoy strong vehicle sales this year, a strike is the last thing they were hoping for.

While inventory numbers are healthy this week, a prolonged strike could change all that.

More than 1.4 million GM vehicles have been sold nationwide so far in 2019. Vehicle inventories are higher than average, partly due to a slightly softer economy and preparation for the strike, which is nearly a week old.

"I think nationally there's a large stockpile, but truthfully there has been for a long time," said Chris Graff from Graff Chevrolet. "I'm not sure if the day supply is really any different than it's been for quite a while for General Motors."

According to Cox Automotive, GM has a 77-day total supply of new vehicles, which is well ahead of the industry average of 61 days. Among it's most popular pickup trucks, GM had a 93-day supply of the Chevy Silverado and 84 days for the GMC Sierra.

The length of the strike and consumer demand will dictate how fast supplies dwindle.

"I remember days, years and years ago where this lot of cars was empty. I think we had -- at one point we were down to 25 cars and if things happen to that extent, you know, it's catastrophic," Graff said.

Several local residents didn't seem too concerned at this point in time.

"It's not something that has crossed my mind at this point. As of right now, my thoughts are really with GM union workers and their right to strike and make sure that they get a fair contract," said Sydney Wallace of Davison.

For those who have placed special orders, delivery will be delayed depending on how soon a deal is reached and workers head back to the plants.