See how much auto insurance rates could go down under new Michigan law

(5/30/19) - Lower insurance rates are coming for millions of Michigan drivers.

Thursday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed historic auto insurance reform legislation into law at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island.

The bill passed late last week with overwhelming bipartisan support - after decades of back and forth.

In a nutshell, it means at least a ten percent reduction on your auto insurance, even if you do absolutely nothing!

And the savings could really pile up, depending on the plan you pick.

"I think it's awesome, because our insurance rate here is a lot higher than most states.

I know, because my sister lives in Chicago and it's so much cheaper.

So, that way, we can also spend that money towards other things," said Zarah Douglas from Davison.

Rates are now guaranteed to go down and stay down for eight years, once the new law takes effect.

"I think it's a good idea, but I heard one thing that I'm upset with.

Evidently, it's only good for about eight years and it will start going up again," commented James VanWormer from Flushing.

Reductions will be on the Personal Injury Protection (PIP) portion of your premium.

Drivers can choose between a number of different coverage options.

The lower PIP coverage you select, the bigger your savings.

For example, a plan with 500k in PIP coverage would reduce that portion of your bill by 20%.

Some motorists may opt out completely, depending on their private medical insurance coverage.

The new law also sets fee schedules for hospitals and providers to prevent overcharging for auto-related injuries, as well as eliminate certain ways insurance companies can set rates.

No longer can your FICO score, zip code, gender, marital status, occupation or residence status be used to set rates.

"I was living in Davison for quite some time before moving back into the city.

And the temptation was not to even inform the insurance company of the move, because you knew your insurance rates were going to skyrocket at that point," added Delma Jackson from Flint.

Starting July, 2020, drivers will be able to choose the level of protection they want.

While rates will go down based on PIP coverage, another portion of your bill will actually go up, starting this July.

The MCCA or (Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association) fee will go up $28 to $220 for each vehicle.

However, when the new insurance schedule begins a little more than a year from now, drivers who choose not to have full PIP coverage will see that fee eliminated.

"Everybody gets the renewals about 30 days before it actually renews. If your renewal date, not anytime this year, but if you're approaching July 1st of 2020, your renewal date is getting close, I say that would be a good time to call your agent," said Emily Stroub from Al Bordeau Insurance Agent.

Your best bet is to coordinate with both your auto insurance AND health care providers to determine which policy is right for you, as there could be some overlap.