Auto repair places help car owners prepare for Back to the Bricks activities

(8/2/19) - Pretty soon, it will all be about the cars and other custom and classic vehicles that will take over downtown Flint, and travel up and down Saginaw Street.

Classic and custom cars often need a little extra care. And that's where one company sees extra business this time of year.

Hector Garcia, owner of American Autoworks said, "It pretty much started last month. Everybody is getting their cars out, or else getting cars out that have been in storage."

Although tires won't roll onto the bricks for a little over a week, some auto repair places are keeping busy helping car owners prepare for the big event.

Each vehicle is unique, with it's own story to tell.

Making sure they are road-worthy can present a challenge, as some come in for repair after sitting for years in a garage or shed.

Garcia commented, "The biggest thing is making sure that we're using quality parts. And not only that, that they're still available. Because some of these cars have parts that are obsolete. So, you have to do some homework."

Many businesses along Saginaw Street will participate in activities as "Vehicle City" shows its stuff, with rolling caravans throughout the week.

"We'll have bounce houses. We'll have face painting, food and give-aways and stuff like that because, it's an awesome time to give to the community," Garcia added.

Back to the Bricks events start next week with tune-up events in many communities.