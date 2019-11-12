Automotive expert offers car care tips as cold temperatures settle in

(11/12/19) -- is your car ready to handle the snow and bitter cold temperatures? As bitter cold and potentially record breaking temperatures settle in, one local auto expert says there are some things to look out for.

"Hey, my car is not starting. I need to get it addressed. It's slow cranking over. I need to get it addressed. I'm not putting out as hot of heat. I need to get it addressed," said Jazz Farha, general manager Semmens Transmission in Flint.

Farha's thoughts on cars and winter preparation? If it ain't broke don't fix it. But if it is broke, like say your car won't start? He says to check the battery.

"If you think your battery is on its last leg, take it up to the local car parts store like Auto Zone or O'reilly's -- they'll test it for free in the parking lot."

What about snow tires? We asked him if it's really worth the $500 or $600 dollar investment? Farha says they do work, but if you're trying to save a few bucks?

"I prefer an all season tire that does just fine, and the majority of people probably do as well. An all season tire and go with that."

When it comes to wiper blades, there are many different brands and prices available at most auto parts stores, but Farha says do your research first.

"I'm a big believer in OE equipment. Original equipment, so I get a lot of my wiper blades straight from the dealership."

And he says prices at the dealer are pretty comparable to what you'd pay at certain retailers.