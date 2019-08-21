BBB: Don't do this with your smart device

(08/21/19) -- Be careful what you wish for. Or in this case, ask Siri or Alexa for.

"If it's too good to be true, it usually is," said Baker College cyber security expert Doug Witten.

In the latest scam, the Better Business Bureau is advising people not to ask their smart device for phone numbers to companies.

"They're professional scammers, trying to sound legit," Witten said.

But they're not. Scammers are creating fake customer service numbers for companies and bumping them to the top in search engines by paying for ad space.

"If it's a legitimate enterprise, how do you think Google accepts their money," Witten said.

So when a person asks their smart device to call a number to a specific company, the algorithm may choose a phony number. Once the call is made, the scammer on the other end of the line will more than likely try to get the person to wire transfer money or pay by debit card.

"I'm looking at web pages and ads for these specific things. When you do Siri, it's doing the same thing. It's going through those possibilities of what you could be asking for," Witten said.

So how do consumers avoid becoming a victim of this scam? The Better Business Bureau advises everyone to be careful when searching for support phone numbers.

Rather than using online search results or letting a smart device look up a number, use the contact information on the business' website.

Beware of fake ads. Scammers make ads with fake customer service numbers. Using voice search to find a number can make it harder to tell a phony listing from the real one.

Don't make payments with a credit card. It's easier to dispute a credit card payment.

"In the end result, what they're trying to get at is your money," Witten said.