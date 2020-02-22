BBBS holds annual Bowl for Kids Sake "Stars and Strikes" in Grand Blanc

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint & Genesee County, held it's Bowl for Kids Sake, "Stars and Strikes" event at Galaxy Lanes in Grand Blanc Saturday.

ABC 12 had four teams Saturday afternoon, trying to take back the media trophy.

While ABC12 was not all that successful, the real winners, are the kids.

"First of all, it is a fundraising event, but it also an opportunity for the community to learn more about what Big Brother Bis Sister is doing, impacting the kids in our community," said Reta Stanley, President of the BBBS, Flint & Genesee County.