Buena Vista police chief navigates life in law enforcement and father of black sons

(06/09/2020) - "When I get pulled over, it's just like everyone else. Even though I have a badge and a gun, and know what my position is, my stomach still drops, I still get anxiety," said Buena Vista Township Police Chief Reggie Williams.

A very honest and all too real comment from Williams -- one that some might find surprising coming from someone who's been in law enforcement for nearly 25 years.

"You just want to make sure that everything goes smoothly," he said

Williams was reminded of what could happen when things take a turn as he watched the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis a few weeks ago.

"We've had so many police killings, be it justified or not. But I don't think I've ever seen a video where I was able to see the eyes of the officer and to see that there was actual what I felt to be actual intent and that was the most disturbing to me," Williams said.

He found it disturbing not only as a police officer, but also as the father of two black sons.

"Obviously, I've had those conversations with my sons over the years. We still have conversations about those things when it arises." Williams said.

He said it's important to show his sons how to handle these interactions with police and how to get home safely, while black.

"I have also given them examples because I've been pulled over with my boys in the car," Williams said.