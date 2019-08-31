Back-2-School Kutz hopes to give single mothers a helping hand

(08/31/19) - It's back-to-school season, and one mid-Michigan barber wants kids to look fresh to start the school year.

It's the third annual Back 2 School Kuts. Organizers say its a way to motivate kids to do better in school.

The young boys are the ones actually sitting in the chair, but Chuckii Montgomery, the event organizer, says the focus is helping out the ones who are raising their child alone.

"I try to focus on single moms. I was raised by a single mom. There's so much need within the community right now. Single mothers trying to do a lot, so I try to take the burden off of them," Montgomery said.

This year, Montgomery has four participating barbershops: MVP Cuts, Kenny's Barbershop, Cutty's Barbershop, and Presidential Cutz and Styles.

The goal every year is to give away 100 free haircuts to young boys under 15 years old.

He says he wants to take care of his city because it's his home. For him, relationships drive communities, and he hopes to continue building that.

He's already seen a lot of donated backpacks and school supplies, so he was hoping free haircuts would add something different to the mix.

"I'm just boosting self-esteem of our youth around the city. Giving them a fresh look going back to school. Boys always like to have that fresh look. It's something they can carry on their entire life. They always remember a haircut. They want to look clean. They want to look nice," Montgomery said.

Back to School Kutz won't be the only time Montgomery gives back to the community. He says he already has future plans like Thanksgiving baskets.