Back to School: Remote learning begins for school districts across Mid-Michigan

(04/13/2020)- It’s back to school day for many students across Mid-Michigan, but instead of a classroom, students are receiving their lessons from home.

Midland is one of those school districts that began online Monday.

Something the superintendent says they have been preparing for, for nearly a month.

“When we were issued the initial closure, we immediately began to explore the possibility we would not be in right away. So we were quick to the street being ready for a plan out there,” said Midland Public Schools Superintendent, Mike Sharrow.

“We are excited. We have students in the district reconnecting in more meaningful ways than before with our teachers.”said Assistant Superintendent, Penny Miller.

Penny Miller is the assistant superintendent for Midland Public Schools.

She is overseeing the remote learning plan.

“Still an intentional focus on making sure students are well cared for, that we are tending to their emotional wellbeing, but we are amping up the academic expectations,” Miller said.

What about those students who don’t have access to the internet?

Miller says they have a plan for that as well.

“Not all of our students will be able to connect digitally, even though that is our primary form of teaching and learning right now, so in addition to that, teachers are also preparing printed materials so we can disseminate those as needed,” Miller said

Remote learning will continue now through June 11th.

Superintendent Mike Sharrow says the goal is to make sure students are prepared for the next in class school year.

“We would like to maybe bring them back in August. Do a soft start the school year, remediate them and start the formal school year, right after that,” Sharrow said.