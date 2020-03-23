Back to school? Court considers regular education for judges

(3/23/20) - The Michigan Supreme Court is seeking public comment on a proposal to require annual education courses for judges.

The court says the goal is to ensure proficiency about current law, integrity on the bench and administrative skills.

Judges would be required to fulfill a minimum of 12 hours of continuing education each year.

Justice Richard Bernstein says ongoing education is a good goal.

But he's concerned that a mandatory program would turn into a hardship for an “already burdened judiciary.”

The program would be supervised by a Judicial Education Board with judges from different courts.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

