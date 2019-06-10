Back to the Bricks Promo Tour back in the Lower Peninsula with stop in Gaylord

(6/10/2019) - The Back to the Bricks Promo Tour ventured farther south on its return journey to Mid-Michigan with a brief stop in Cheboygan and an evening car show in Gaylord.

The 300 classic cars and 600 people riding along on the tour spent their weekend in the Upper Peninsula town of Sault Ste. Marie before coming back across the Mackinac Bridge on Monday.

They made a stop in Cheboygan for a lunchtime car show and then traveled on to Gaylord.

Along the way, owners of the Corvette Stingray, Corvair Corsa and 1960 Oldsmobile on the tour's program cover got to tell the stories of their cars.