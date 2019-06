(6/12/2019) - The 10th annual Back to the Bricks Promo Tour is in the books.

The 300 classic vehicles and 600 people who took the five-day trip from Flint to the Upper Peninsula and back dispersed on Wednesday. Their attention now turns to the huge Back to the Bricks festival in August.

Along the way, an elderly couple who broke up 50 years ago as teenagers reconnected and a man met his long lost family he never met after being adopted as an infant.